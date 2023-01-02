Cop martyred in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop was martyred and a terrorist was killed in a shootout following an attack on Shahbazkhel Police Post early Sunday, police said. They said that a group of terrorists armed with heavy weapons attacked the police post at about 2 am. The cops manning the post also retaliated, leaving one attacker killed. The exchange of fire continued for some time in which a constable identified as Tehsinullah was also martyred.