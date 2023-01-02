Arrests made for festive firing and wheeling

PESHAWAR: The local police arrested 43 people for festive firing, one wheeling and creating law and order situation on roads on the New Year’s night.
An official said the local police during actions in different parts of the provincial capital arrested 43 accused for resorting to festive firing, involvement in one wheeling and creating law and order on roads. The official said the city police carried out a campaign to discourage the festive firing on festive occasions and this was why no untoward incident happened on New Year’s night.
ISLAMABAD: One soldier was martyred and four militants were killed in a firefight during an army operation in the...
SUKKUR: Three people, including father and son, were killed in Khairpur on the first day of the year 2023.The incident...
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency has summoned a woman named Saira Anwar, said to be wife of a political...
SUKKUR: An official of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was shot dead in Khairpur on...
KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is the parent political party of all the splinter groups of the...
As the country’s politics gets increasingly focused on Punjab and the Centre, the political landscape in Karachi is...
Comments