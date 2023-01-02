Arrests made for festive firing and wheeling

PESHAWAR: The local police arrested 43 people for festive firing, one wheeling and creating law and order situation on roads on the New Year’s night.

An official said the local police during actions in different parts of the provincial capital arrested 43 accused for resorting to festive firing, involvement in one wheeling and creating law and order on roads. The official said the city police carried out a campaign to discourage the festive firing on festive occasions and this was why no untoward incident happened on New Year’s night.