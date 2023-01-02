ANP says people protesting for peace

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday said the people had started staging protests to demand the restoration of peace.

“It is a good omen that the people are raising voice for the restoration of peace,” he said while talking to the media here. He maintained that staging protests were the only way to give a strong message to the enemies of peace and their facilitators.

Aimal Wali said that the ANP workers would fully participate in the rallies for peace being held in Janikhel area in Bannu and the Bajaur tribal district. He said that this time the Pashtuns would not allow anyone to use this soil for staging acts of subversion, asking the ANP workers to attend the protests demanding peace.