Govt asked to check flour prices

MANSEHRA: The people on Sunday demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government check the soaring prices of wheat flour as a 20kg bag, which was being sold for Rs2200 in November this year is being sold at Rs2650.

“The Provincial Food Department despite giving subsidy on the wheat to millers from exchequer miserably failed to check the everyday soaring prices and quality of flour in the markets here,” Mohammad Arif, a local told reporters.

Led by a citizen Arif, a group of locals denounced the Food Department saying that it was not working effectively to control the soaring prices. He alleged that millers and wholesalers were involved in hoarding the flour to receive the prices of their choice. “The district administration has failed to fix and check the prices and quality of the flour in the local markets as well,” Arif said.

Another local, Mohammad Ayub, said that if the department concerned failed to check the soaring prices of basic human needs, the millers and wholesalers would take advantage of the situation.

Mohammad Ajmal, another citizen, said that the quality of the wheat flour being sold at the subsidized price was not consumable.“Though a 20kg bag is being sold at Rs1,300 on the subsided price, it couldn’t be consumed by a human,” he said.