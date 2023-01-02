CVDs more deadly in extreme cold weather

Islamabad:Cardiovascular diseases become more deadly in winter as patients suffering from any of the 12 CVDs are at higher risk of contracting serious and life-threatening complications in extreme cold weather conditions while the extreme fall in mercury may increase the risk of incidences of the CVDs as well.

Top cardiologists in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have expressed to ‘The News’ that in the extremely cold weather conditions in winter, patients with CVDs and those at risk of CVDs must take extra care in diet and adopt a lifestyle that may reduce their risk of having complications. They believe that in winter, the chances of heart attack increase, especially in the late hours of the night. The chances of complications also get higher among patients suffering from CVDs.

Studies conducted in a number of countries around the globe have revealed that the incidence of CVDs gets highest during the colder winter months and the extreme cold causes a greater number of deaths due to CVDs in winter.

Studies reveal that the morbidity and mortality due to CVDs including deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, aortic dissection and rupture, stroke, intracerebral haemorrhage, hypertension, heart failure, angina pectoris, myocardial infarction, sudden cardiac death, ventricular arrhythmia, and atrial fibrillation have higher rates during the colder months as compared to the summer season. Experts say that exposure to extreme cold causes peripheral vasoconstriction, the narrowing of blood vessels that may lead to pulmonary edema as a consequence of left ventricular failure and may also cause abnormal clotting.

The risk factors like the seasonal variation in the plasma level of fibrinogen, cholesterol, hormones and vasoactive substance including vasopressin (AVP), norepinephrine (NE), epinephrine (E), and angiotensin II, aldosterone and catecholamine tends to rise in winter and may cause serious complications. Studies reveal that variation in the incidence of CVDs is associated with a number of risk factors including temperature, physical activity, air pollution, infections, and dietary habits however the risk can be minimized by following precautionary measures specifically in colder winter months.

A number of studies on seasonal variation in heart failure (HF) hospitalization carried out in France, Spain, Japan, Scotland, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Turkey, Nigeria, Canada, and the USA have revealed that admissions increase during the winter season and show a decline in the summer season. It is important that both systolic and diastolic mean blood pressures exhibit a seasonal peak during winter and trough in summer among adults, the elderly, and children. The extreme cold affects the blood pressure of both healthy and hypertensive people.

According to experts, the most critical time for heart patients is night, and in winter, the night gets longer and colder making it more serious for heart patients till 10 O’clock in the morning. Most of the deaths related to heart disease are reported from late night till morning in colder months. Health experts in the twin cities said the patients suffering from CVDs must avoid exposure to extreme cold in winter as it affects the pumping power of the heart muscle in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure.

In winter, heart patients should carry out some physical activity like walk-in daytime when the weather gets a little warmer. Patients must follow simple precautionary measures including adequate indoor heating, wearing protective clothing and must avoid unaccustomed strenuous exercise in extremely cold weather.