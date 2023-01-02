Year-ender Over 3.7m land transactions carried out in 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) spokesperson on Thursday said that more than 3.7 million land record transactions have been carried out in the year 2022.

He said an income of Rs16 billion has been recorded in the govt treasury under the head of provincial taxes and service charges. ‘2.45 million Computerized Fard were issued in 2022 while 1.25 million mutations were attested through the network of land records centres comprising 232 ARC, Nadra e-sahulat centre and banks.

He said 1.6 million fardaat have been issued through centres, more than four lakhs from Nadra e-facilities, nearly three lakhs through e-service centres, more than one lakh online while 32 thousand from banks and 31 thousand fardaat have been issued from mobile vans.

Out of 1.25 million mutations, about five lakh mutations were attested through centres, about one and a half lakh from e-service centres and about six lakhs deaths through registered deeds while more than seven thousand mutations were attested from banks and more than 20 thousand from mobile ARC, Nadra e-facilities and banks. Due to effective monitoring and better control, a 20% reduction in complaints against PLRA was observed on the Prime Minister Portal as compared to last year. A total of 384 complaints were received in 2022 while relief was provided to complainants by taking immediate action. Departmental action has been initiated against 144 officers and officials while 30 persons have been dismissed from their jobs while completing formal disciplinary proceedings.

PLRA DG Capt (retd) Ikram ul Haq said that PLRA is developing user-friendly software apps, thanks to which availability of self-driven land record services is being made possible. While administrative matters are being digitised according to international standards to make revenue administration efficient, he said.