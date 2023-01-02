Bikers top on list of rules violators in 2022

LAHORE:Motorcyclists remained at the first place in traffic law violations during the year 2022. At least 2,291,565 motorcyclists violated traffic rules. Around 372,148 car and jeep drivers, more than 343,000 rickshaw drivers and 155,000 public service and commercial vehicles were issued challan tickets.

Similarly, 46,000 challan tickets were issued to commercial private vehicles and more than 5,000 land cruisers. 253,000 challans were issued to Mini Mazda while 40,000 challan tickets were issued to trucks and trailers.