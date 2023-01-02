15 Helpline receives 27,361,000 calls in 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued annual performance statistics for 2022 here on Thursday.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 2,73,61,000 calls, and 32,80,141 cases with genuine concerns, and the dispatch control centre generated cases for further action. 1,65,25,000 calls were considered irrelevant. The Electronic Data Analysis centre provided 2,004 pieces of audio & video evidence to police investigation officers and the Court of Law.

PSCA’s Operations and Monitoring Centre reported 2,34,000 suspected observations to Lahore police. The PSCA Lost and Found centre contributed to finding 109 missing persons and recovering 1,230 motorbikes, 30 cars, and 27 auto rickshaws, which were handed over to the owners. The Media Management Centre reported 3,736 social media pages to LEAs.

Moreover, MMC, PSCA WebTV, and Radio Safe city 88.6 continued 2,790 campaign messages regarding road safety, efficient use of 15 emergency helpline, and other issues on official social media pages, and radio. PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact 15 helplines in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.

Safe Cities Authority played a vital role during the peaceful conduct of international cricket, Ashura, and other security duties in Pakistan this year as well. After Lahore and Kasur, Safe Cities Authority is trying to establish modern centres in Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi this financial year.