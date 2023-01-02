30 suspects arrested in one week

LAHORE:Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit implemented of 1,472 calls received on the helpline during this week. More than 250,000 people were checked during stop and search, while 30 accused involved in theft and robbery incidents were arrested.
The teams also recovered eight motorcycles, four mobile phones and thousands of rupees
in cash from their possession. During a crackdown, 15 pistols, five rifles, magazines and several bullets were seized.
During the patrolling, the teams arrested 40 proclaimed offenders , 60 court absconders and 42 habitual criminals during the same period. Around 24 persons involved in wheelie-doing, 10 in kite-flying and six accused of firing in the air were also arrested.
