20 cops martyred in 2022

LAHORE:Around 20 police personnel embraced martyrdom during year 2022. Among the martyrs of Lahore police are an ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant. Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred.

An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot. In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts embraced martyrdom.

It is pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1,590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police have sacrificed their lives while on duty. Rs137.50 million have been released for the families of 9 martyrs of 2022 while the welfare cases of the remaining martyrs are in the final stages of completion.

An amount of 43 lakh rupees has been paid to 10 Ghazis who were injured in various incidents while on duty. IG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are our national heroes and preferential steps shall remain continued for best welfare of their families.

He said that the brave sons of Punjab police had always put their duty before their lives and laid foundation for safe future of the nation at the cost of their blood. Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that despite all the martyrdoms, the morale of Punjab Police was high and the police force would not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the future to protect the life and property of the citizens.

The IG directed all the supervisory officers of the province to utilise all available resources for welfare of families of the martyrs and not to leave them alone on any occasion of joy or sorrow. He expressed these views while paying tribute to the police martyrs of 2022 at the Central Police Office.

Over 1.74m victims rescued in 2022: Rescue 1122 rescued over 1,748,255 emergency victims while responding to 1,536,638 emergencies during the year 2022, while maintaining its average response time of seven minutes in all districts of Punjab.

The data showed 21.7 percent increase in the number of emergencies as compared to previous year 2021. Provincial Monitoring Cell briefed Secretary Emergency Services that 369,564 road traffic accidents took place across the Punjab in 2022, whereas 364,030 accidents were reported in 2021 with an increase of 1.5%. Similarly, 26477 fire incidents were reported in all districts of Punjab whereas 20,810 fire incidents were reported in 2021 with increase of 27 percent. Rescue 1122 managed 94,0591 medical emergencies in 2022, whereas the Service responded to 715,191 medical emergencies in 2021 with increase of 31.5 percent.

Furthermore, the Punjab Emergency Service responded to 37,036 crime emergencies in 2022, as compared to 34,314 in 2021 with increase of 8 percent cases. The Service also responded to 1,324 cases of drowning, 36,545 fall from height/slip, 972 structural collapses, 3,491 snake search emergencies, 1,105 scorpion bite, 1,056 snake bite and 26,567 miscellaneous incidents.

Provincial Monitoring Officer further briefed that during last year, 174,123 victims were provided patients transfer services free-of-cost from primary healthcare facility to specialised advance healthcare facility.