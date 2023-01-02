 
Monday January 02, 2023
By Our Correspondent
January 02, 2023

LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 6.8°C and maximum was 19°C.

