LAHORE:Cold and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Lahore, it was 6.8°C and maximum was 19°C.
LAHORE:Punjab Land Record Authority spokesperson on Thursday said that more than 3.7 million land record transactions...
LAHORE:Motorcyclists remained at the first place in traffic law violations during the year 2022. At least 2,291,565...
LAHORE:Collectorate of Customs Enforcement has surpassed benchmark seizure value of Rs650 million during the month of...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its female scholars. According to details, Madiha Mumtaz...
LAHORE:The two-day Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23, organised in memory of renowned Punjabi poet Professor Ali Arshad Mir...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority issued annual performance statistics for 2022 here on Thursday.The 15 Emergency...
Comments