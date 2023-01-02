More than 1,300 wardens perform duties on New Year’s night

LAHORE:More than 1,300 traffic wardens performed duties on the occasion of New Year's night.

Around 960 motorcycles being driven by underaged drivers were impounded. Additional personnel were deployed by traffic police at 90 places, including Mall Road, Jail Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, MM Alam Road, and Azadi Flyover.

Challans of 146,326 cases submitted in courts: The investigation police submitted challans of 146,326 cases in the courts in the year 2022.

Around 153,129 criminals were arrested during the year 2022. A total of 2,383 members of 972 gangs were arrested; 872 persons involved in murders and 24 accused of blind murder were arrested; 10 cases of kidnapping for ransom were challaned and 30 accused were arrested. Besides, 2,240 accused of A category, 7,264 of B category and 5,309 court absconders were arrested. Around 843 cases of child abduction were registered and 196 abductees were recovered. A total of 4,620 accused were arrested in 4,468 drug cases; 1,240 accused were arrested on charges of firing in the air, while 6,532 persons were arrested on charges of kite flying.