301 arrested on New Year’s night

LAHORE:A total of 301 persons were arrested on New Year's night and 270 cases were registered against them in the respective police stations.

Around 143 accused were arrested for firing, 73 for vandalism, and 19 for fireworks. Around 61 accused were arrested for drinking alcohol. Three suspects were arrested for teasing and harassing women. During snap checking, more than 60 motorcycles were impounded in different police stations for rules' violations. More than 798litre alcohol and 5,400gram hashish were also recovered. Meanwhile, around 70 persons were arrested on various criminal charges in Cantonment Division police on New Year Night. Around 55 persons were arrested for firing in the air and carrying illegal weapons. The accused were Imtiaz, Waqas, Ghulam Abbas, Salim, Nauman and others. Similarly, police arrested 15 suspects and recovered 300litre of liquor from them.

Youth found dead: A youth was recovered dead from the bank of a canal near Ladhoki village, Raiwand, on Sunday. The 24-year-old youth, yet to be identified, was shot dead by unidentified persons. It was suspected that some unidentified persons had murdered the victim somewhere else and later threw his body at the bank of the canal near Ladhoki village, Raiwind. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was found dead near Dharampura bridge on Sunday. Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Man dies in accident: A man was killed and another injured in a collision between a high-speed tractor-trolley and a car in Raiwind area here on Sunday. The collided with the car near Babalyana Phattak, Kot Radhakshan Road, in Raiwind area.

As a result, Kamran Sharif, son of Muhammad Sharif Dogar, who was riding in the car died on the spot while Imran was seriously injured. The tractor-trolley driver managed to escape. Injured Imran was shifted to a local hospital. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Driver dies as tractor-trolley overturns: A driver died when his rashly-driven tractor-trolley overturned near Ghond village, Hadyara on Sunday. The victim identified as Irfan, 25, hailed from Barka Khurd village. Police shifted the body to the mortuary.

hit to death: A youth was killed by a speeding car near Chungi Amarsadhu, Kot Lakhpat on Sunday. The car hit the victim on Kucha Jail Road, Kot Lakhpat. The victim, yet to be identified, died on the spot due to fatal injuries. The car rider escaped from the scene. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Four injured as car hits bikes: Four persons, including a woman were injured when a speeding car hit two bikes near Scheme Mor on Sunday. The injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The car driver and his accomplice fled away leaving their car behind the scene.