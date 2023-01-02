Mass grave with 18 bodies found in ex-Daesh stronghold in Libya

CAIRO: Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of Daesh along the conflict-stricken North African nation’s coast.
The Missing Persons Authority said in a statement the bodies were unearthed in the Sabaa area of Sirte, a city in central Libya. The bodies were taken to a local hospital, it added. Sirte, the birthplace of former longtime dictator Momaer Qadhafi, fell under the control of Daesh militants between 2015 and 2016. The militants, along with al-Qaeda, gained a foothold in oil-rich Libya amid the chaos that engulfed the country after the 2011 uprising and a Nato intervention in the conflict.
The militants were eventually driven out of the city in December 2016 by Libyan forces supported by the US and allied with the UN-backed government in the capital Tripoli. Hundreds of alleged former Daesh fighters remain incarcerated in Libyan prisons, many of whom are awaiting trial.
Since Qadhafi’s overthrow and killing, Libya has been split between rival authorities. Sirte is now controlled by forces loyal to military leader Khalifa Haftar based in the country’s east.
