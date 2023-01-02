Moroccans cross into Spain’s Melilla enclave

RRABAT: A group of Moroccans entered Spain´s Melilla enclave overnight Saturday-Sunday, a rights group said, out of dozens who attempted the crossing at one of two EU land borders with Africa.
“Dozens of young Moroccans attempted to cross” into Melilla from the border town of Nador on New Year´s Eve, the Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) said on Twitter. Several successfully entered the Spanish territory “despite police deployment there”, said a local chapter of the migrant rights group.
There was no immediate confirmation from either the Moroccan or Spanish authorities. Melilla and its sister enclave of Ceuta have long been a magnet for Africans seeking to escape poverty and violence.
A mass attempted crossing into Melilla in late June left at least 23 people dead, according to Moroccan authorities. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier in an attempt to reach Spanish territory, leading to the worst death toll in years of attempted crossings.
Morocco has handed dozens of migrants sentences of up to three years´ imprisonment on charges including illegal entry and violence against law enforcement officers over the June 24 tragedy.
TEHRAN: A member of Iran´s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media...
LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer has died at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer, her...
CAIRO: Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of...
KAMPALA: At least nine people died, most aged between 10 and 20, in a shopping mall crush as revellers rang in the New...
LOS ANGELES: “Avatar: The Way of Water” took in an estimated $82.4 million this holiday weekend in North America,...
LONDON: A British fundraiser rang in the New Year by completing his quest to run a marathon every day of 2022,...
Comments