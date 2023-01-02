‘Avatar’ sequel leads in N America, passes $1bn globally

LOS ANGELES: “Avatar: The Way of Water” took in an estimated $82.4 million this holiday weekend in North America, pushing it past a global total of $1 billion in near record time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The four-day domestic take for the sci-fi flick brought its domestic total to $440.5 million, on top of $957 million earned overseas; only a half-dozen films have passed the $1 billion mark in their first two weeks.

But director James Cameron has estimated that the high-budget 20th Century movie needs to make twice that much just to break even. The original “Avatar” took in a record $2.9 billion.

Second place in North American theaters went to Universal´s family-oriented “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” a computer-animated spin-off of the popular “Shrek” franchise. It took in $22 million for the Friday-through-Monday period.