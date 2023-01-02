‘Avatar’ sequel leads in N America, passes $1bn globally

LOS ANGELES: “Avatar: The Way of Water” took in an estimated $82.4 million this holiday weekend in North America, pushing it past a global total of $1 billion in near record time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.
The four-day domestic take for the sci-fi flick brought its domestic total to $440.5 million, on top of $957 million earned overseas; only a half-dozen films have passed the $1 billion mark in their first two weeks.
But director James Cameron has estimated that the high-budget 20th Century movie needs to make twice that much just to break even. The original “Avatar” took in a record $2.9 billion.
Second place in North American theaters went to Universal´s family-oriented “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” a computer-animated spin-off of the popular “Shrek” franchise. It took in $22 million for the Friday-through-Monday period.
TEHRAN: A member of Iran´s security forces has been shot dead during protests in the city of Semirom, state media...
LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning singer Anita Pointer has died at the age of 74 following a battle with cancer, her...
CAIRO: Libyan authorities on Sunday said they have found 18 bodies buried in a mass grave in a former stronghold of...
RRABAT: A group of Moroccans entered Spain´s Melilla enclave overnight Saturday-Sunday, a rights group said, out of...
KAMPALA: At least nine people died, most aged between 10 and 20, in a shopping mall crush as revellers rang in the New...
LONDON: A British fundraiser rang in the New Year by completing his quest to run a marathon every day of 2022,...
Comments