UK man runs a marathon every day of 2022 to hit charity goal

LONDON: A British fundraiser rang in the New Year by completing his quest to run a marathon every day of 2022, reaching his Â£1 million ($1.21 million, 1.12 million euros) goal just as 2022 drew to a close.
Crowds cheered on Gary McKee, 53, as he completed his 365th marathon of the year under the rain in his native Cumbria, northwest England, on New Year´s Eve. By midday on Sunday, he had raised Â£1,093,000 for cancer charity Macmillan Cancer Support and Hospice at Home West, Cumbria, and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes.
The father-of-three ran more than 9,500 miles in 2021, often completing his daily goal before heading to work at local nuclear plant Sellafield. “The support has been phenomenal and it always is and the West Cumbrians get behind us, but cancer affects everybody so it isn´t just a West Cumbrian thing, it´s a national thing,” he told BBC News as he set off on his final run of the year.
