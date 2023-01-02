Ageing Aqeel adds another feather to his cap

ISLAMABAD: Ageing Aqeel Khan added yet another feather to his cap, winning the men’s singles title in the 7th Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Sunday.

In front of a sizeable crowd, Pakistan No 1 toyed with Mohammad Shoaib during his straight 6-3, 6-2 win in an hour of one-sided play. It was the second successive national title for Aqeel who has virtually dominated domestic tennis over the last twenty years now.

“It was easy for me against Shoaib who looked below his best. He never played the game I was expecting something magical from his side. He is a good player and hopefully he would regather himself for the coming events,” Aqeel said.

Aqeel’s serve backed by his fore and backhand shots helped him gather many points. Shoaib on the other hand was seen missing the shots and was forced to hit the net many times. In the ladies' singles final, Sarah Mahboob Khan won her seventh successive national title as she beat Esha Jawad 6-2, 6-2 to prove her supremacy.

In recent times, Sarah had been an uncrowned women champion as she proved during successive national titles in Islamabad for the last one and half months. Serena Hotels Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aziz Boolani was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes amongst the winners and runners-up and congratulated all the winners for putting up a superb show.

“We would continue to support sports in the country. We are sponsoring golf, tennis, squash, polo, mountaineers, and many other sports in all major cities of the country. Now we have started sports promotion in Peshawar also,” he said.

PTF President Senator Salim Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour at the closing ceremony. The PTF president thanked Serena Hotels for conducting the national ranking tournaments for the last seven years. He also appreciated their support for promoting tennis in Pakistan.

The closing ceremony was also attended by Saeed Ahmad Khan SVP-PTF, Faisal Khan-Serena Hotels Col Gul (r) Rehman Secretary General PTF, diplomats, Serena Hotels officials, tennis players, coaches, parents, media persons and the PTF officials.