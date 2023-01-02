Pak players win 22 PSA events in 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players could not win any high prize PSA international event in 2022. Pakistan players managed to win only two PSA Challenger 10, two PSA Challenger 5, and 18 lowest ranked PSA Satellite events this year.

According to details, Asim Khan was the most successful player as he won two events -- one PSA Challenger 10 (DHA International) and one PSA Challenger 5 (QSF 2 in Kuwait). He was the only player to win any event outside Pakistan.

Nasir Iqabl won one PSA Challenger 10 (PSF International) and Farhan Mehboob won one PSA Challenger 5 (PSF Squash circuit). Besides, low-ranked players made the most of the opportunities available to them in the form of satellite events.

Asif Mehmood won four satellite events -- three Bahrain Squash Satellite and one Smash Tour Satellite. Ashab Irfan won Sindh Satellite Squash and Comkar Satellite and Farhan Hashmi won Lifetime Satellite while Naveed Rehman won Balochistan Satellite.

Noor-ul-Huda, Noor Zaman, and Rushna Mehboob won KP Satellite while Saeed Abdul won Rawalpindi Commissioner Satellite and Balochistan Senior Open. Rafi Khan won L’Open de Quebec Satellite and Zainab Khan won Pakistan Day Satellite and Sindh Satellite.

Zeeshan Zeb won two Balochistan Satellite and one KP satellite. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s players also witnessed drop in their year-end international rankings released by Professional Squash Association on December 26.

Asim Khan finished the year with the ranking position of 64, which made him the country’s top player, and Tayyab Aslam went down to 68th. Noor Zaman grabbed 97th position, Ashab Irfan took 107th rank, Nasir Iqbal secured 119th position, and Israr Ahmed settled for 131st spot.