Over 25 countries willing to compete in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah Khan Sunday said that over 25 countries have expressed their willingness to compete in the back-to-back ITF Junior International events starting from February 4 here at the PTF/SDA Complex.

Talking to the media at the PTF Complex, Saifullah said that tennis has always been at the forefront while promoting countries' positive image through sports. “Unlike other sports, tennis is played across the globe. According to an estimate, all 210 countries figure in tennis activities, unlike cricket which is confined to just 15 countries. We can build the country’s image through tennis in a big way. My efforts have always been to promote Pakistan’s cause. The PTF is Organising back-to-back international junior tennis events next month. I am delighted to share with you that around 25 countries have expressed their eagerness to compete in the ITF juniors. Such a huge number speaks the volume of trust these countries and the ITF have in PTF abilities.”

The PTF president added that the complex would be buzzing with international tennis activities next month. “In Islamabad alone, we have organised four back-to-back national ranking events. These tournaments have provided a good opportunity to the youngsters to showcase their skills while playing in the company of seasoned national players. I am thankful to Aisamul Haq for sparing time to play in the doubles before leaving for the Australian Open. His presence has added further interest in the competition. I am also thankful to spectators who turned up to watch these events,” he said.

Saifullah said that no one could point a finger at the PTF management when it came to picking the players for international events. “We believe in fair play and always organised trials to select the best for each international event. Be it Davis Cup tie or other events, PTF holds trials, picks the best and then imparts training under the watchful eyes of quality coaches.”

The PTF boss added that Pakistan had been playing Davis Cup Group I for years now. “This is not a small achievement. Playing in Group I from Asia in the company of Japan, Korea, China and India where there are thousand tennis producing nurseries is not a small achievement. It is a big honour for the country to stay among the best for so long.”

Saifullah said that there was a need to further invest in tennis. “The provincial governments must come forward and invest in tennis to help groom future generations. We need big-time investment in tennis to stay among the best in the world. Governments from other Asian countries are investing heavily in tennis.”