Rejuvenated Shabbir wins CNS open

KARACHI: After back-to-back par rounds in the second and third rounds, it seemed that Shabbir Iqbal had almost fallen out of the race for the title in the UMA CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club.

After all, at a three-day aggregate of 213 (-3), Shabbir was six shots behind the leader, Peshawar’s Muhammad Naeem going into the final round. He was struggling with his driver and putter and it seemed that Sunday would witness a battle between the likes of Naeem, Muhammad Munir and Hamza Amin for the coveted title.

But Shabbir, by far the most successful golfer in Pakistan’s history, almost always clicks when it matters the most. The seasoned professional from Islamabad fired a sizzling six-under-par 66 in the final round – the best score of the contest – to force a playoff against Munir and then won it to lift the prestigious trophy.

Shabbir’s cause was helped by an average showing from Naeem, who was unable to maintain his golden form in the final round returning with a card of 73 on Sunday to take the joint third place with Hamza Amin, who carded 69. Munir also scored 69 in the final round to make it to the playoff before losing to Shabbir.

At the prize distribution ceremony of the championship, Shabbir received the CNS Open Trophy and the winner’s cheque from chief guest Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff.

In the amateurs category, Karachi’s Yashal Shah carded 74 in the final round to win the title by five strokes, His four-day aggregate was 300 (+12). Lahore’s Salman Jahangir also scored 74 in the final round to finish joint second with Saim Shazli (76).