Ronchi expects pitch for second Test to behave differently

KARACHI: After the first drawn game, some effort has been made by the hosts to put some life in the pitch on which the second and final test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be held from Monday (today) here at the National Stadium.

It is expected that the pitch will have some life for the pacers as well who found it too difficult to leave an impact on the slow track which had been prepared for the first test. And New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi, who also has the experience of playing in the PSL, also reads it (pitch) as different one from the first test with “a bit of moisture”.

“This is what at the moment, a different one from the first test,” Ronchi told reporters here at the National Stadium after the tourists training session on Sunday. “I think there is also a bit of moisture at the moment. I think everyone will be doing the first thing tomorrow when we will get here. Both the teams will assess the conditions and how the surface is like on top and will decide from here both team-wise and tactically,” Ronchi said.

Asked about preparation and the line-up, Ronchi said: “Preparation is short of normal. Obviously there were hardly two days turnaround. The boys did some work today in the nets as they bowled and the bowlers get themselves ready and from team point of view the surface is a little bit different. We just wait for tomorrow and I think both teams will be doing this to wait for tomorrow and make decisions from there,” said the coach.

Asked how his PSL experience helped him to share knowledge before Pakistan tour, Ronchi said most of the guys understand the culture and people in Pakistan. “Everyone was very welcoming and cricket lovers and that’s a massive thing and I think it's exciting and different cricket as well. From a knowledge point of view I can help out the guys . . . the guys know who they are coming up against. It’s more the surface that is going to change. I have played white-ball cricket here, played a few first-class games many years ago on a tour.

“It’s going to be a hard slog to get a result, you have to bat really well and need to take 20 wickets,” said Ronchi. “In this part of the world the ball reverses a lot more and Pakistani bowlers are really good at reverse swing bowling and they have done this for a long long time and looking at the surfaces in the past it's going to be a massive tactical play in the game and we are working out the best way for us to bat against them. The pace of some of the Pakistani bowlers is a plus for them.

“The spinners always bowl around the stumps and bring the stumps into play and are really changing the pace of the ball, the spinners, especially, quicker, slower and seam position. “The guys did really well in the first test so hopefully we will do the same in the second,” Ronchi said.

About the strike rate in the first test, Ronchi said it's very tough to maintain 55 to 85 strike rate. “But again the nature of the surface can dictate how you bat at times. I guess from technical point of view to maintain a strike rate from 55 to 85 can be very tough,” he said.