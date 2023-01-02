Under-fire Pakistan seek series-winning triumph in final Test

KARACHI: Pakistan have had a bad run in the red-ball format in recent times and would be looking to change their fortunes at the start of the New Year by winning the two-Test series against touring New Zealand.

The Pakistanis were thrashed 3-0 at home by England last month and looked in trouble in the first Test against New Zealand in Karachi before salvaging a draw on a tricky final day. Babar Azam and his men, who have lost four consecutive Tests at home, would be hoping to end the losing streak by conquering New Zealand in the second and final Test which gets underway here at the National Stadium from Monday (today).

The Test, which was supposed to be played in Multan but moved to Karachi due to bad weather in the upcountry, begins just two after the series opener ended in a draw on Friday. Babar, the Pakistan captain who is under scrutiny over his team’s below-par showing in Tests, had promised that his side will play aggressive cricket in the series decider.

With New Zealand, who also crashed to a 3-0 defeat against England, also in the mood to go all out for victory – a result that would give them a rare series triumph on Pakistani soil – the final Test is expected to see a close contest between the two sides.

And a pitch that looks positively different from the one used for the previous Test might also help. New Zealand were in a good position to win the first Test on the final day with Pakistan on 77-2, needing 97 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

But Saud Shakeel, who scored 55 not out, and Mohammad Wasim with 43 averted the danger with a 71-run eighth wicket stand eating up time and overs to salvage a draw. Pakistan declared on 311-8 but a target of 138 in 15 overs under fading light was tough for New Zealand, who finished on 59-1.

“We need to credit New Zealand with the way they played and dominated,” said Babar, who finished the year as the highest scorer in Tests with 1,184 in nine matches. The National Stadium pitch helped slow bowlers as 23 of the 28 wickets in the first Test went to the spinners.

At the same venue but on a different pitch, New Zealand will also look for a win after going without in their last five Tests. "It does look different from the first Test... It has a bit more moisture," said batting coach Luke Ronchi on Sunday.

“The preparations are shorter than normal, obviously we had just a two-day turnaround. “It’s going to be a hard slog to get a result, you have to bat really well and need to take 20 wickets.”

Pakistan will look to bring in pacer Naseem Shah or Hasan Ali, while New Zealand may consider Matt Henry in place of a spinner if they find the pitch suitable for pace.

Teams (from):

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

New Zealand: Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG) and Aleem Dar (PAK) —with inputs from