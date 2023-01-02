CITY PULSE

Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival
The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is hosting ‘Tilism Theatre & Dance Festival’ from January 6 to January 22. Celebrating 45 years of Tehrik-e-Niswan, the event features songs, dances, talks, plays, a conference and an all-women mushaira. Contact 0333-2155736 for more information.
Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay
The ArtOne62 gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Rukhe Neelofar Zaidi. Titled ‘Phir Nazar Mein Phool Mehkay’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.
Gardens at Rest
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Khadija S Akhtar and Rabia S Akhtar. Titled ‘Gardens at Rest’, the show will run at the gallery until January 5. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Farsh-e-Zareen
The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition of a unique collection of traditional and contemporary handwoven, woollen carpets by Jaffar Khalid. Titled ‘Farsh-e-Zareen’, the show will run at the gallery until January 3. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
The Past is Another Country
The Chawkandi Art gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Addnan. Titled ‘The Past is Another Country’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 021-35373582 for more information.
Exploring in Depth
ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Behram Farooqui, Bilal Sethi, Dawood Ahmed, Farah Anwer, Habiba Safder, Haroon Rasheed, Hina Tabassum, Irfan Abdullah, Maha Sohail, Mansoor Zaib, Muhammad Huzefa, Muhammad Ismail, Nabeel Majeed, Nabiha Gillani, Samara Shahid, Samiya Iqbal, Sehrish Willayat, Sumbal Sultana, Syeda Sheeza Ali, Unzila Zaheer and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Exploring in Depth’, the show will run at the gallery from January 3 to January 17. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.
Jamil Naqsh calligraphy
The JamilNaqsh Museum is hosting an art exhibition of calligraphic paintings featuring works by Jamil Naqsh until January 14. Contact 0300-3349483 for more information.
Chinese Whispers
The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ahsan Javaid. Titled ‘Chinese Whispers’, the show will run at the gallery from January 5 to January 12. Contact 0300-8208108 for more information.
A young man was found slaughtered apparently over a dispute that erupted over his second marriage in the Shah Latif...
The Sindh High Court has set aside the life imprisonment of a man who was convicted of murdering a woman after...
The state of higher education in Sindh remained neglected during 2022 as important posts were kept vacant and the...
The first time I met Saeeda Khatoon was at a general body meeting of the Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the Zardari-Tessori doctrine to “revive the...
The mother of five children was shot dead by her brother in the Pirabad area on Sunday. The incident took place at a...
Comments