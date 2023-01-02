Man slaughtered over ‘second marriage’

A young man was found slaughtered apparently over a dispute that erupted over his second marriage in the Shah Latif Town area on Sunday.

Police said the young’s body man was found in Shah Latif Town Sector 17-A. Upon receiving the information, they transferred the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as 24-year-old Asif Ali, son of Muhammad Salim.

SHO Mazhar Iqbal said the deceased youth was called from his house on the night between Saturday and Sunday at some unidentified place where he was killed in the darkness of the night.

The officer explained that the police was informed about the body by residents of the area. The youth had recently contracted a second marriage and police suspect that it was his second marriage that led to his murder and some close relatives were involved in the crime.