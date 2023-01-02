Sindh boards and varsities continued running on ad hoc basis in 2022

The state of higher education in Sindh remained neglected during 2022 as important posts were kept vacant and the policy of running universities and educational boards on an ad hoc basis continued.

The provincial government remained largely apathetic towards higher education during the year. As a result of the government’s negligence, nine universities of Sindh remain deprived of permanent vice chancellors (VCs), 25 universities have no directors of finance, five education boards have no permanent chairmen and eight education boards are deprived of permanent controllers and secretaries, whereas the important posts of executive director and head of Charter Inspection Committee in Sindh Higher Education Commission also remain vacant.

The Sindh government still does not seem willing to make permanent appointments to these important positions when there are seven months left for its term to end. Mureed Rahimon, the boards and universities secretary, who was posted on January 6 last year, was able to appoint a permanent VC only at the Karachi University in one year and that appointment was also made possible due to orders of the Supreme Court.

The Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana has also been running without even an acting VC for the past three months. The four-year term of the last VC, Dr Anila Atta, completed last year in September but the department of boards and universities made Prof Hakim Abro the acting VC who was fourth in the seniority.

As the decision was challenged in a court, Prof Abro was removed and since then, there has been no acting VC at the varsity. Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, has had three acting VCs since March 6, 2018. In the university that was built exclusively for women, the third acting VC is a man, Dr Shehzad Naseem.

On June 22, 2020, Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (IBA Sukkur) VC Nisar Siddiqui died of Covid-19. After his demise, Dr Mir Muhammad Shah was appointed as the acting VC. Since then, two-and-a-half years have passed but the varsity has not got a permanent VC.

In Shaheed Allah Bakhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage, Jamshoro, Dr Bhai Khan Shar was appointed as the acting VC on September 8, 2020. He is currently working on the same position.

Dawood Engineering University VC Dr Faiz Abbasi completed his second term in June 2021, but he is currently working on the same position. Dr Samreen Hussain has been appointed as the acting VC of the Arora University of Art and Architecture Design and Heritage, Sukkur. In Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skills Development, Khairpur, Dr Noor Ahmed Sheikh from the Shah Latif University has been serving as the acting VC since March 7, 2022.

In Liaquat Medical University, Jamshoro, VC Dr Bika Ram completed his first term last year and since then, Dr Ikramuddin Ajan has been running its affairs as the acting VC.

Prof Taha Hussain Ali has been working as the acting VC of the Mehran Engineering University since last year. The permanent VC of the Lyari University, Dr Akhtar Baloch, was suspended 10 months ago, after which Amjad Siraj Memon was asked to serve as the acting VC.

The posts of finance director have also been lying vacant for two years in 25 universities. Recently, 25 public universities advertised for the recruitment of Directors of Finance and tests were conducted by IBA Karachi, but due to the unfair (60%) passing percentage, most of the candidates failed the test and only five candidates failed the test, while 78 candidates participated in the test.

Similarly, five educational boards of Sindh are being run by retired or acting chairmen. In the Sukkur board, the post of acting chairman is held by Junior Officer Rafiq Ahmed Pul.

Sindh Board of Technical Education Chairman Dr Masroor Sheikh has been retired. He has been on the post for eight years. Nawabshah board chief Dr Farooq Hasan has been the acting chairman for the past two years and is also the VC of a government university.

The tenure of 65-year-old chairman of Mirpurkhas Board Professor Barkat Hydari was completed two years ago. Now, he has the additional charge of the post of chairman of the Hyderabad Board.

It is interesting to note that the search committee that interviewed the candidates for the secretaries and controllers in the boards could find only three qualified candidates, but the controlling authority did not recruit even those candidates – Ashfaq Shah, Zarina Rashid and Dr Naveed Ahmed Gujjar.

For the educational boards’ chairmen, the search committee recommended five candidates — Noman Ahsan, Fazlit Mehdi, Qazi Arif Ali, Rafia Bano and Colonel (retd) Alamdar — who are yet to be appointed.

Apart from this, the eight education boards of Sindh have been deprived of permanent examiners and secretaries for the last five years, but the government is not interested in making permanent appointments to these posts.

In October, the boards and universities department advertised for the appointment of VC in nine universities, but despite the passage of three months, a permanent VC could not be appointed in even a single university.