Two cops among 34 people held for New Year’s firing

The Karachi police on Sunday said that during their operation against miscreants involved in celebratory shooting on New Year’s Eve in different parts of the city, 34 people, including two cops, were arrested. Police also confirmed that as many people, including women and children, were wounded because of aerial firing.

The Karachi police spokesman said that city police chief Javed Alam Odho had launched a publicity and awareness campaign on media and social media to discourage aerial firing on the occasion of New Year. But despite this, many people in different areas injured 34 people by aerial firing.

Ten people each were wounded in the East and Central districts, five in District South, four in District City, three in District Korangi, and one each in the West and Malir districts. The spokesman said that the police then cracked down on the miscreants and arrested 34 people from different areas, booking them for attempted murder and other charges.

Eleven people were arrested in District City, 10 in District Korangi, seven in District Central, two each in the East and Keamari districts, and one each in the South and West districts. According to details, two men opened fire in the air in the midst of a crowd at the People’s Square in the Aram Bagh area. The local police, who were nearby, immediately reached the spot and arrested the men with their weapons.

Among the 11 people arrested in District City, two turned out to be policemen, according to the SSP City. He said they were found involved in aerial firing in different parts of the district, adding that he visited all the areas to monitor the situation.

The officer said that four people were slightly wounded in his jurisdiction, adding that he also visited the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi to meet the injured, all of whom were later discharged after being treated.

He said that further legal action is being taken against the arrested people by registering cases under Section 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code Act and Section 23(1)(a) of the Sindh Arms Act.

He added that departmental action will be taken by filing cases against the policemen involved in aerial firing because the law is equal for everyone, so strict action will be taken against any person, even if he is a policeman. According to details of the arrests made in District Central, Zafar Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, was arrested in the Nazimabad police jurisdiction with a 9mm pistol and rounds.

Farooq Hussain was arrested in the Supermarket police jurisdiction with a 30-bore pistol. Faheem Farooq was arrested in the Azizabad police jurisdiction with a 30-bore pistol.

Muhammad Ali was arrested in the Yusuf Plaza police jurisdiction with a 30-bore pistol. Khuda Bakhsh and Taha Rafi were arrested in the Sir Syed police jurisdiction with a 12-bore shotgun and a 9mm pistol.