Killer tax

The Finance Act 2022 proved to be disastrous for the real-estate sector. The investors and the end-buyers of plots became reluctant to invest in property, leading to a crash in the market. They are now transferring their wealth out of Pakistan.
In my opinion, much of the damage caused by the Act is down to the deemed rental value tax. I would request the current government to abolish this tax. We cannot risk a fall in economic activity at this point.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
