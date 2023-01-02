 
Monday January 02, 2023
January 02, 2023

Thanks to the bravery of the SSG commandos, the militants who took over the CTD centre in Bannu were defeated. However, the incident raises serious questions about the security arrangements and protocols at the centre.

The CTD falls under the Ministry of Interior and the provincial police, therefore these questions must be directed towards them and they must be held accountable for any security lapses.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

