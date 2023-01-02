Make Pakistan green again

Most of the major cities have been badly affected by smog. The smog has created extremely dangerous conditions in the urban centres. Visibility is limited, increasing the risk of road accidents, and there is the danger of a spike in respiratory illnesses. In Lahore and Peshawar, things are so bad that the local governments are shortening the work week and closing schools.

The smog crisis highlights the importance of having green spaces in and around urban areas. Out of all the cities that have been affected, Islamabad has, in my opinion, suffered the least. This is because it is surrounded by green hills, at least for now. No one knows when the real-estate mafia’s greed will do away with these verdant hills. The government needs to protect our green spaces, begin reforestation and build more parks and plant more trees in the urban areas.

Abdul Salam

Islamabad