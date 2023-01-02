Fatal traffic

 
January 02, 2023

There has been a spike in fatal road accidents in Turbat. A lack of traffic police and unwillingness to obey basic traffic rules are the main causes of the problem. I would urge the provincial government to increase the number of traffic police in the city to prevent more needless loss of life

Abdul Sattar

Kolwah

