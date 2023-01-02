Nightmare in Malir

One cannot describe what it might have been to witness the transformation of a man into a heartless, stone-cold beast. Anyone who can kill his wife and daughters does not deserve to be called human. The Malir Shamsi Society incident still sends shivers down our spine. The man killed his lovely wife and three daughters. In his confession statement, he said that he took the step because he was “depressed” as he had no money and finally decided to murder everyone and end his life. He added that on that day, his wife had an argument with him.

But these reasons do not explain how his three daughters were responsible for his problems. And why did he decide to take such an extreme step? Lack of patience is a sign of a mental health issue. We need to help people become more tolerant and patient. In fact, our religion also teaches us to practice patience and face challenges strongly.

Adeel Ahmed Qureshi

Karachi