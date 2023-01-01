China’s Xi says ‘light of hope in front of us’ on Covid

Chinese President Xi photographed in a televised address for the New Year. Twitter

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping said Saturday the “light of hope is right in front of us” as China faces an explosion of Covid-19 cases after lifting of restrictions. “Epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase. Everyone is working resolutely, and the light of hope is right in front of us,” Xi said in a televised address for the New Year.

With extraordinary efforts, China has prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone, he noted. “Following a science-based and targeted approach, we have adapted our COVID response in light of the evolving situation to protect the life and health of the people to the greatest extent possible,” said the President.

Noting that China has entered a new phase of COVID response where tough challenges remain, Xi called on the Chinese people to make an extra effort to pull through. “Perseverance and solidarity mean victory,” he said.

Three years after the coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Beijing this month began ditching its containment policy known as “zero-Covid”. Chinese hospitals have since been hit by a flood of mostly elderly patients, crematoriums have been overloaded in several cities, according to reports.

Reviewing the past year, Xi first commended the successful 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which drew an ambitious blueprint for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

“Despite a global food crisis, we have secured a bumper harvest for the 19th year in a row, putting us in a stronger position to ensure the food supply of the Chinese people,” Xi said. He also praised the country’s poverty elimination and rural revitalisation efforts, and tax and fee cuts and other measures to ease the burden on businesses, as well as active efforts to solve the most pressing difficulties of high concern to the people.

Vowing to make tomorrow’s China a better place, Xi said the country will perform miracles through hard work. “Long as the journey is, we will reach our destination if we stay the course; difficult as the task is, we will get the job done if we keep working at it,” he said. Xi said China will be a country that draws its strength from unity.

“Ours is a big country. It is only natural for different people to have different concerns or hold different views on the same issue,” he said. “What matters is that we build consensus through communication and consultation,” he added.