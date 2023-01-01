KP CTD, intelligence agency arrest wanted terrorist

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Mardan Region, in a joint operation in collaboration with an intelligence agency on Saturday arrested wanted terrorist Abdul Kabeer, s/o Muhammad Khan, of terrorist outfit Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group.

A suicide jacket and a hand grenade were also recovered during the operation, the CTD said in a press release. The CTD and the intelligence agency arrested the most-wanted terrorist from Shabqadar, Charsadda. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations are under way.