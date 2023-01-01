Daily Jang’s Mudassir Mirza dies

KARACHI: Deputy Editor Daily Jang Mudassir Mirza died of cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was 70.

Mirza is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His funeral will be held at the Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, after Zohr prayers on Sunday. He will be buried in the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard besides the graves of his parents.

Mudassir Mirza did his graduation from SM Arts College, Karachi. He earned his LLB degree from SM Law College. He was also the president of college union. Later, he did his Masters in International Relations from Karachi University. He was a good debater as a student. He joined Jang in 1977 and worked for the Jang Group for 45 years. He served as a reporter, sub-editor, city editor, news editor and chief news editor. He was a well-respected journalist.

Mudassir Mirza was known for his command of editorial issues and struggle for freedom of the press and progressive ideas. He was an expert in political affairs, economy, sports and other subjects.

Mirza was working for the paper till late Friday night and drove to his home at 3am early Saturday morning. He was alone at home since his family was outside of the city. A large number of people from all walks of life offered their condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to him.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, senior journalist Mehmood Sham, Nasir Baig Chughtai, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq, Sindh government spokesperson and law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, provincial Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, MQM Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Wasim Akhtar, Dr Farooq Sattar, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, GDA’s information secretary Sardar Abdul Raheem, PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, senior politician Zia Abbas, JUI leader Qari Muhammad Usman, JI’s Hafiz Naeem, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti, Jalal Mehmood Shah, Shahi Said, JUI central spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghori, Qari Muhammad Usman and office-bearers of journalist organizations expressed their condolences over the death of Mudassir Mirza.

They said that Mudassir Mirza was a well-respected journalist and acted on the true principles of journalism and rendered his journalistic responsibilities without giving in to any kind of pressure. They said his invaluable services for democracy will always be remembered.