Prices of petroleum products remain unchanged

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announces petrol prices during a press conference on December 31, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab via PTVNewsLive

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar Saturday said the government had decided to keep the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said the prices would be applicable from January 1, 2023 and remain in force for the next 15 days to January 15. He said that the decision for keeping the existing prices of petroleum products unchanged in the local market was taken under the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was taken to provide relief to the common man, particularly lower income groups, and ensure fuel at the household level on affordable prices to meet the winter requirements.

The price of diesel will remain unchanged at the current level and it would be available at Rs227.80 per litre, petrol Rs214.80 per litre, kerosene oil Rs171.83 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs169.00 per litre, he added. Due to an increase in petroleum prices in the international market, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a Rs8.76 per litre hike in kerosene oil and Rs7.73 per litre in light diesel oil. However, the government decided against it to keep the prices unchanged.