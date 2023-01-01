47,344 centenarians among registered voters: ECP

ISLAMABAD: There are 47,344 centenarians (100 years of age or older) among the 122,196,122 registered voters across the country, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan’s latest compiled data about electoral rolls.

Seven thousand four hundred sixty-nine,7,469, registered voters have reached their century age, while the number of those who are over 100 years old is 39,875 people. In Balochistan, the sparsely populated but area-wise largest province, 160 males are 100 years old, while the number of females in this age group is 165, and hence the total number of century-makers is 325. Among the above 100 years of age group, 1,063 are males and 1,169 females in the province, and their total number is 2,232 voters.

There are 110 centurions in the Federal Capital, and among these, 66 are males and 44 are female voters, and in 100 years plus group 246 are males and 207 females, bringing their collective strength to 453 voters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa houses 297 male and 366 female centurions, which brings their total number to 663. The total number of voters over 100 years old in this province is 3,783, including 1,659 males and 2,124 females.

Punjab is the most densely populated province and is home to a total of 4,074 voters of this age group; among these are 2,140 males and 1,934 females. Similarly, the total number of over 100-year-old voters in this province is 22,207, and of these, 10,410 are males and 11,797 are females.

Sindh has 2,297 voters over the age of 100, with 1,104 males and 1,193 females. The total number of 100-plus age group voters in this province stands at 11,200, including 4747 males and 6453 females.

Contrary to the oldest or most senior voters, the youngest registered voters on the electoral rolls, who fall in the teenage group, i.e., 18 and 19 years old, are 3.164483 million in the four provinces as well as the federal capital. And, of these, 1.38431 million are 18 years old, including 0.766066 males and 0.272409 million females. They are the largest group in Punjab, with 0.423015 million males and 0.157808 million females, bringing their total strength to 0.580823 million.

The youngsters in the 19-year-old age group number 2.126052 million, including 1.431899 million males and 0.694153 million females. Punjab is again home to the most significant number of this age group of voters, and their number is 1.185479 million, including 0.789258 million males and 0.396221 million females.

In sharp contrast to their strength in Punjab, there are 29,522 teenage males and 7,848 females of 18 years in Balochistan, and their collective number is 37,370, while those who are 19 years old are 63,751 males and 23,129 female voters in the province, and their total strength is 86,880. In the Federal Capital, there are 28,140 voters, and of these, 9,563 are 18 years old and 18,577 are 19 years old.