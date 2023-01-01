Punjab to have system to warn about calamities, says Pervaiz

LAHORE: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at CM Office on Saturday.

Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Dr. Sania Nishtar participated in the meeting via video link and gave a detailed briefing about the rehabilitation and aid programme of the flood affectees.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government is launching preventive measures in the wake of 7th corona wave apprehension in Punjab. He disclosed that a forewarning system to inform about floods, diseases and calamities will be installed at three places.

CM maintained that the installation of early warning system would enable the departments concerned to take timely measures to save people, livestock, fields, properties etc from flood damages and destruction. He apprised that rehabilitation work of the flood-affected people is ongoing expeditiously in Punjab.

CM highlighted that the Punjab government disbursed aid among the flood affectees by its own resources and through the donations being collected by telethon. He informed that more than Rs five billion are being distributed among the flood affectees and payments to 36 thousand affected families have been made adding that financial assistance has also been provided to the flood affectees to build their own houses. CM underscored that the Punjab government has ensured settlement of the flood affectees by its own resources and through the amount being collected by Imran Khan's telethon. CM revealed that construction work of more than 55 thousand complete and partially destroyed houses is ongoing adding that he reached Rajanpur first of all when the flood arrived in Punjab and himself oversaw relief activities.

CM highlighted that the Punjab government allocated Rs one billion to help the flood affectees of Sindh. He intimated that special arrangements are being made for the facilitation of tourists in Murree and at other tourist places during rain and snowfall. He outlined that screening of passengers coming from abroad and especially from China will be done. Chairman NDMA Inam Haider Malik while talking on the occasion remarked that the rescue and relief plan of Punjab government during flood is laudable adding that the Rescue 1122 institution performed highly appreciable and exemplary services during flood. Chairman NDMA stated that to make a forecast prior to 30, 40 days about natural calamities is possible with the help of the latest technology.

Inam Haider forewarned that climate change is adopting a permanent feature and we will have to make ourselves prepared to effectively cope up with its hazardous effects. Principal Secretary to CM M Khan Bhatti, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (retd) Asad Ullah Khan, Caretaker Senior Member Board of Revenue Naveed Shirazi, DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG PDMA and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ordered special arrangements to maintain traffic flow in the tourist sites especially Murree on the eve of new year. CM directed to eliminate overcharging and selling substandard edibles in Murree. CM directed the administration to strictly disallow vehicles exceeding a fixed number to enter on the routes going to Murree. CM directed that the administration and traffic officials should jointly ensure effective implementation of the traffic management plan.

CM directed the senior police officers to themselves oversee traffic arrangements adding that fixed parking fee boards should be displayed prominently so as to eliminate overcharging parking fee problems. Moreover, CM took notice of public complaints relating to overcharging and selling substandard edibles and ordered to redress public complaints forthwith.

CM directed that swift action should be taken with regard to overcharging and selling substandard edibles according to law. CM directed the Punjab Food Authority to fulfil its basic responsibility to provide quality eatables to the tourists. CM asserted that overcharging on tourist places will not be tolerated under any circumstance adding that the concerned officer will be deemed responsible on overcharging complaint.