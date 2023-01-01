Suu Kyi’s party condemns latest Myanmar jail sentence

BANGKOK: The political party headed by jailed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi condemned her latest sentence and said on Saturday it would continue to oppose the junta whose court imposed it.

Suu Kyi was handed a seven-year jail term for corruption on Friday in the last of a slew of trials in a junta court that rights groups have said were a sham. The Nobel laureate, 77, has now been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison. Former president and Suu Kyi ally Win Myint received the same sentence on Friday.