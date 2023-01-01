Two dead, 200 rescued in Lebanon migrant boat sinking

TRIPOLI, Lebanon: Two migrants died and another 200 were rescued on Saturday when their boat sank off Lebanon´s northern coast, from where increasing numbers make the risky journey to flee a collapsed economy. An AFP correspondent in the impoverished port city of Tripoli said men, women and children -- mostly refugees from Syria but also about 50 Lebanese -- were on board the vessel when it got into difficulty.
“Three naval ships, accompanied by another from UNIFIL (the UN mission in Lebanon), arrived at the site... off Selaata and personnel saved some 200 people,” the army said on Twitter.
MOGADISHU: Several people have been killed and others injured in anti-government protests in the southeast of the...
SULAIMANIYAH, Iraq: Police in Iraq´s autonomous Kurdistan region said on Saturday they had arrested 16 young men...
ISTANBUL: The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria and Russia will meet “in the second half of January,” the Turkish...
BRASALIA: Brazil´s outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who has not acknowledged his electoral defeat, left the country...
NEW YORK: Pioneering television journalist Barbara Walters, who upended a male-dominated industry as the first woman...
BANGKOK: Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New...
Comments