Two dead, 200 rescued in Lebanon migrant boat sinking

TRIPOLI, Lebanon: Two migrants died and another 200 were rescued on Saturday when their boat sank off Lebanon´s northern coast, from where increasing numbers make the risky journey to flee a collapsed economy. An AFP correspondent in the impoverished port city of Tripoli said men, women and children -- mostly refugees from Syria but also about 50 Lebanese -- were on board the vessel when it got into difficulty.

“Three naval ships, accompanied by another from UNIFIL (the UN mission in Lebanon), arrived at the site... off Selaata and personnel saved some 200 people,” the army said on Twitter.