‘Ukraine will not forgive’ Russia after latest strikes: Zelensky

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country will not forgive Russia and its aggression after Moscow conducted a barrage of strikes just hours before the New Year.

“Several waves of missile attacks on New Year´s Eve. Missiles against people... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive,” Zelensky said on social media.Russian strikes on Saturday targeted Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, just hours before New Year´s Eve celebrations.At around the same time, explosions shook the Ukrainian capital where AFP journalists heard around 10 loud blasts in the early afternoon.

“A terrorist state will not be forgiven. And those who give orders for such strikes and those who carry them out, will not receive a pardon,” Ukraine´s President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message following the attacks.

“Ukraine will not forgive,” he added, speaking in Russian. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that at least one person died as a result of the attacks and 20 others were injured.

An explosion tore open one corner of the four-star Hotel Alfavito in Kyiv, spilling rubble into the street, an AFP reporter saw. Nearby sidewalks were covered in glass from blown-out windows in the area, including from Kyiv´s National Palace of Arts.

Filmmaker Yaroslav Mutenko, 23, lives in a nearby apartment complex and said he was in the shower preparing to go to a New Year´s Eve party when he heard a boom. He said there had been similar explosions in the area during a previous attack in October, but nothing as loud as Saturday´s explosion.

As he watched rescue workers cordon off the street in front of the hotel, he told AFP he still planned to go to the party at a friend´s house. “Our enemies the Russians can destroy our calm but they cannot destroy our spirit,” he said. “Why do I go celebrate with friends? Because this year I understand that it is important to have people near.”