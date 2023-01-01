Theunis de Bruyn to miss Sydney Test for birth of first child

SYDNEY: South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the final Test against Australia in Sydney to return home for the birth of his first child.

De Bruyn was recalled for the second Test in Melbourne in place of Rassie van der Dussen, making 12 and 28 at No. 3 in South Africa's crushing innings-and-182-run defeat. His absence means South Africa will need to make at least one change for the final match in Sydney.

It could allow a return for van der Dussen or potentially an opportunity for Heinrich Klaasen who is also the reserve wicketkeeper. South Africa's batting has continued to struggle in Australia; Kyle Verreynne is the leading scorer with 149 runs having made half-centuries in Brisbane and Melbourne. Temba Bavuma is the only other batter into three figures overall with 133 runs.

Speaking after the MCG, Bavuma shouldered the responsibility of not being able to convert his starts into centuries in what is a relatively experienced batting order aside from him and captain Dean Elgar.

“The 60s or 70s or I guess they're good for that moment, but in the bigger scheme of things they don't change the outcome of the game," he said. "I've obviously been guilty of that in my Test career, and that's something that I'd really like to change not just for myself but also for the team."

Conditions at the SCG may prompt South Africa into needing to assess the balance of their side which could bring offspinner Simon Harmer into the frame.

Kagiso Rabada is their leading wicket-taker with 10 at 23.30, although came in for some criticism from bowling coach Charl Langeveldt, while Anrich Nortje stood out with his hostile pace at the MCG and Marco Jansen has caused some uneasy moments with his left-arm angle.However, Lungi Ngidi has been disappointing overall with two wickets in two Tests.