Sohaib Hanball Club crowned champions

KARACHI: Sohaib Handball Club were crowned champions when they downed National Handball Club 2-0 in the last league game of the National Beach Handball Club League at the sand court of the Agriculture University, Faisalabad, on Saturday. The set score was 18-16, 20-16. Hazrat Hussain and Mohammad Shahid scored 16 goals each for the winners while for the runners-up Rajab Ali was the top scorer with 16 goals.