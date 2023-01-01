Sabalenka looking to keep ATP Finals

ADELAIDE,AUSTRALIA: World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week.
The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France’s Caroline Garcia after stunning top-ranked Iga Swiatek enroute. With an elusive maiden Grand Slam title on her mind, the 24-year-old only took a week off before resuming training for the Australian Open where she has never gone beyond the fourth round.
Sabalanka said she was keen to get as much match practice as possible in Adelaide in the run-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year in January as she searches for a first WTA title since the Madrid Masters in 2021. “We all want to win this tournament, that would really help me at the Australian Open,” she said. “I will do my best here, because I feel like I need to play some matches.
SYDNEY: South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the final Test against Australia in Sydney to return home for...
KARACHI: Sohaib Handball Club were crowned champions when they downed National Handball Club 2-0 in the last league...
KARACHI: The first phase of Pakistan hockey team's training camp for the preparation of the Asian Games 2023 will be...
RIO DE JANEIRO: When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively...
WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was dropped to the bench for Saturday’s...
SYDNEY: Rusty former world number two Alexander Zverev crashed to defeat Saturday in his first ATP match since tearing...
Comments