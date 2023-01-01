Naeem takes 3-shot lead in CNS Open

KARACHI: Peshawar’s Muhammad Naeem was within striking distance of what could be one of the biggest wins of his professional career on Saturday when he took a three-shot lead on the penultimate day of the CNS Open Golf Championship here at the Karachi Golf Club.

Playing with grit and determination, Naeem carded his third consecutive round of 69 to emerge as the sole leader with a 54-hole aggregate of 207 (-9). But he should of wary of seasoned Islamabad golfer Muhammad Munir, who bounced back from a disappointing 74 on Friday a superb round of five-under-par 67.

It propelled Munir to second spot on the leader-board with an aggregate of 210 (-7). Taimur Amin, who was the joint leader on Friday, slipped to third place after carding 73 in the third round. He has an aggregate of 211. Just one shot behind him is the dangerous Ahmad Baig, who finally found his golden touch with a 67 on Saturday.

Baig, who recently won the Pakistan Open in Lahore, will need to play equally well in the final round of Sunday to have any hopes of winning the coveted CNS Open title. In the amateurs category, Yashal Shah was in top gear as he carded 71 to take a three-shot lead against overnight leader Saim Shazli.

Yashal has an aggregate of 226 (+10). Saim faltered in the third round scoring 79 to slip to second place at 229.He is followed by the trio of Salman Jahangir, Muhammad Ahmad Mannan and Arsalan Shikoh at 231. In the seniors category, Asad I.A Khan was in great touch, carding an impressive 77. He is followed by Rawalpindi’s Shaghil Hussain at 78.