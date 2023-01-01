Afridi says he fully supports Babar Azam

KARACHI: The chairman of the national interim selection committee Shahid Afridi on Saturday said that the selection committee will back skipper Babar Azam.

“Babar is the backbone of your team. The selection committee wants to become shoulders of Babar. In order to constitute a better combination the selection committee will back him,” Afridi told reporters here at the National Stadium after inspecting the pitch ahead of the second test between Pakistan and New Zealand which will begin from Monday (tomorrow).

Afridi put his weight behind the statement from Babar at the end of the first test that they don't know what is going outside and they are more focussed on their cricket. “Babar was right in saying this and Babar should focus on cricket in the same way,” said Afridi, a former Pakistan captain.

Afridi said there is a huge gap between the players and the management. “The major issue I think is of communication gap between the players and the management. I have started talking to them one by one and so many problems were seen which should not happen at this stage. If we work within our domain then things will be right,” Afridi said.

“We want to form two teams of Pakistan so that we could have a strong bench which is very important,” he said. Afridi said that they will make selection purely on merit. “This series was very important so we have been given the timely role and we are focussing on that. As the chairman selection committee it would not be good if I could not take decisions based on justice,” he said.

“I think we should give the opportunities to the players on the basis of merit. And it's very important at the grassroots level where those who perform are outside the team and those whose performance is not good are in the team. As the chief selector I will not let such things happen,” Afridi said.

He said they along with skipper Babar Azam and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq would see the pitch on Sunday (today) and then discuss the team for the second test.

Afridi said that it is not the prerogative of the selection committee to appoint a captain or remove him. These decisions are taken by the PCB chairman. “But I don't think that there is any such plan,” Afridi was quick to add.

He said that he wants to work in his own domain. “In Ramiz bhai era as PCB chairman some good work was seen and Mohammad Waseem as the chief selector did well. I don't want to blame anyone and want to serve within my domain,” Afridi said. Afridi said that pitch should be such that helps the bowlers as well as the batsmen.