Man accused of torturing, shaving off wife’s head

HARIPUR: Police have registered a criminal case against a man for allegedly shaving off part of his wife’s head and fracturing her hand and a foot in a remote village of Nartopa, some 25km from here.

However, the accused was still at large and the violence victim sought government’s help for her protection from the accused.According to an FIR registered at the Saddar Police Station on the complaint of Rehana Bibi, 40, a mother of seven children, her husband Rashid came home on December 25 and entered into an argument with her over the suspicion of having a mobile phone with her.

When she refused that she had no mobile phone, Rashid, reportedly an addict, beat her mercilessly before leaving her injured. The accused, according to the FIR, also shaved off the front portion of her head with a blade.

The victim also approached the local media for help and accused the police of not arresting the accused who, she believed, could harm her and her minor children. When approached, the Saddar police confirmed that the woman was rescued by a police party and later taken to a trauma centre where her medical examination was conducted.