River outflows reduced after demand lowers

LAHORE: River outflows have been reduced after lowering of demand in the wake of annual canal closure and seasonal dip.

According to a daily water report issued on Saturday, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and barrages on Saturday was as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: inflows 17,400 cusecs and outflows 10,000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 9,000 cusecs and outflows 9,000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: inflows 16,800 cusecs and outflows 16,800 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 6,900 cusecs and outflows 4,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: inflows 5,400 cusecs and outflows 5,400 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah: inflows 18,000 cusecs and outflows 13,500 cusecs, Chashma: inflows: 16700 cusecs and outflows 13,000 cusecs, Taunsa: inflows 14,500 cusecs and outflows 11,100 cusecs, Guddu: inflows 21,300 cusecs and outflows 15,100 cusecs,

Sukkur: inflows 13,900 cusecs and outflows 500 cusecs, Kotri: inflows 2,400 cusecs and outflows 2,400 cusecs, Trimmu: inflows 7,500 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs, Panjnad: inflows 5,900 cusecs and outflows Nil cusecs.