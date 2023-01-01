Arrangements made for anti-polio drive in Lakki, Bannu

LAKKI MARWAT: Authorities in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts claimed to have finalised arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign commencing from January 2.

In Lakki Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar inaugurated the five-day campaign against the deadly disease while Bannu deputy commissioner Aun Haidar Gondal has banned display of weapons as part of measures to provide foolproof security to vaccinators.

After vaccinating several children under the age of five years at his office in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai, Fazal said that his administration was committed to eliminate the crippling disease and save children from its hazardous effects.

He said the goal to make Lakki Marwat polio-free would be achieved with the support of partner organisations and other stakeholders.Additional AC Awais Khan, DHO Dr Abdulgul, Deputy DHO Dr Kifayat Betanni, Dr Isghfaq and other officials were present.

On the occasion, the district health officer said that the health department had constituted 997 teams to vaccinate 193252 children below the age of five years in 40 union councils of the district.

He said that 54 UPEC chairmen and 254 area supervisors would be deployed for effective monitoring of the polio eradication campaign. He said there were 899 mobile, 53 fixe, 37 transit and 11 roaming vaccination.

The deputy commissioner reiterated that police would provide foolproof security to the health workers during the five-day campaign.