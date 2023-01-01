Tessori, Sattar agree to expedite MQM unification process

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori met MQM Restoration Committee Chairman Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday to discuss the way forward for the unification of Muttahida Qaumi Movement factions.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on speeding up the process of the merger. They also agreed that a formal announcement of reunification should be made in the coming two weeks. Sources who were present in the meeting told The News that Sattar had fully authorised the governor to talk on his behalf with the MQM-P for the merger.

Tessori informed Sattar about his meeting with PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal and said the PSP leaders had agreed to join the MQM-P. After this, Sattar also assured the governor of his cooperation. The governor thanked Sattar for inviting him.

After the meeting, Governor Tessori, while talking to the media, said that the “share in power comes from where there is power; otherwise, they forgive only”. The citizens of Karachi are being treated like criminals but Karachi’s people are silent even after bearing so much cruelty, he added.

He said that the youth do not even have the courage to ask for their rights due to unemployment. The people hardly find a job for Rs10,000 a month and they are forced to sleep without food.

Tessori said: “Karachi is a coastal city and the sea is located nearby but there is no water available for the people. Everything is there for the tanker mafia. Karachi lacks basic facilities such as gas, electricity, and infrastructure. The hearts of the people of Karachi are wounded and there is no one to heal them. We are all broken like the roads of Karachi.”

The governor said, “We have lost our power due to our mistakes and we have to get our own right; no messiah will come to help us. There is no difference between Mustafa Kamal’s views and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s views. Then what is the reason that they have been trying to correct each other for so long? he asked.

Tessori said people are disappointed and don’t want to vote, while boycotting elections is an excuse. He said the people are disappointed because they voted for development and in response they got nothing. “Students don’t get admissions in Karachi’s educational institutions. There are no jobs for educated people. There are no good schools. There is nothing. Everyone comes and settles here and this city accepts everyone. But no one thinks of developing the city. My Sindhi oppressed brothers should also speak loud about the injustice in Karachi.”

While talking to journalists, Dr Farooq Sattar said that he’s grateful to Tessori for visiting him to discuss the situation. This year, it was the last day to say goodbye to a year of severe trials and it’s the time to welcome the New Year.

He said: “In the first phase, the MQM was divided and two years later I was also expelled from the MQM-P. For two and a half years I have been trying to unite all factions of the MQM-P. We are going to face up to other parties in the next elections, so it is necessary to be united for Karachi’s rights.”

He said that if this nation was not given hope, then the nation would be disappointed. If we make a joint struggle with unity, no one can take our rights, he said, adding that the residents of Karachi are being looted, drugs have become common in schools and universities and there is no one to speak against these crimes.

Sattar further said: “Our aim is to unite everyone. Kamran Tessori has put an air engine on my mission. He will create a new reorganised MQM. Some things have been decided now. My request is that today is the test for all of us to give leadership to the youth. We will give new leadership to the middle class to grow.”

The MQM-P has called a meeting of its coordination committee at today. The committee will consider the recent development regarding the unification efforts. Sources in the MQM-P said that after the meeting the committee would issue a statement that the party welcomed all those who intended to join the party.

He said that the coordination committee of the party would also discuss the upcoming local bodies elections in the meeting, the implementation of agreements with the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

During a visit to Numaish in connection with New Year celebrations, Governor Tessori hoped that the city of lights, Karachi, would not look back, and we would see progress being made in Karachi and other parts of Sindh in 2023.

On this Maqbool Siddiqui said the conspiracy against the MQM and Karachi had failed, and those who had been places obstacles to the party had become tired.